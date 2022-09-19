Kate Middleton pays solemn tribute to the Queen at her funeral, wears her four row pearl choker

The entire royal family walked behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth as her coffin was taken to the Westminster Abbey, where she will be laid to rest. Kate Middleton, who was joined by her two elder kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, paid a solemn tribute to the late monarch. LIVE Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault



Following the royal family tradition, the Princess of Wales arrived wearing an all-black coat dress with a matching big hat and a mourning veil. But, what grabbed everyone's eyes was her necklace.

For the funeral, Kate wore the pearl choker which was Elizabeth's favourite jewellery piece.

I thought #Kate #Catherine #PrincessofWales looked beautiful and elegant at today’s #funeral of #QueenElizabethII Her hat is by talented Irish 🇮🇪 milliner Philip Treacy, outfit by Alexander McQueen. The diamond and pearl earrings and pearl choker she wore belonged to the Queen. pic.twitter.com/FcJ3Fbc8lz — Ciara Quill (@ciaraquill) September 19, 2022 ×

The short pearl necklace aka the Japanese pearl choker consists of four pearl rows and a beautiful diamond encrusted clasp in between. She paired the white choker with drop earrings.



Kate has worn this piece on several other occasions including the funeral of her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip in 2021.

The last time Queen wore the necklace was in the year 1983 for the state dinner in Bangladesh.

Queen has also loaned the same choker to her late daughter-in-law Princess Diana in 1982.



Not just this, during the whole mourning period, Kate has paid tribute to the Queen every time she has walked out.

Before the funeral, during the state reception, Kate wore the pearl necklace, that Queen Elizabeth used to wear very often. And during her meeting with Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace, she wore a pearl bracelet, that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Diana.