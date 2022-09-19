Queen Elizabeth funeral: Here's why Prince Harry did not wear military uniform

Royalty is not without its strict rules, protocols and customs. Some of these date back to centuries when they were first made. British Royal Family is no exception to this. While it may look glamorous to be a royal. Even they are bound by strict rules. Queen Elizabeth the Second's funeral brought forth some of these norms.

The Queen passed away on September 8 after ruling the United Kingdom for 7 decades. Her passing is truly an epochal moment. Every minute detail about her funeral is being closely watched by millions across the world.

It was hence not lost on viewers that while King Charles the Third, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William sported military uniforms while they attended the funeral procession, Prince Harry wore a black suit and not any military outfit.

It definitely looked odd to the casual eye because Prince Harry has gone on two military missions in Afghanistan. It would have been natural for him to don his military uniform right?

Not quite, in the world of British Royals.

Buckingham Palace has previously made clear that only working members of the Royal Family who hold rank in the military can wear a military uniform during such events.

Prince Harry is no longer a working member of the royal family.

But he had a military rank right?

Well, his military ranks were taken from him when he opted to step down from royal duties as a senior member of the Royal Family. Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle more than two years ago.

In doing so Harry officially returned the titles of Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command to Queen Elizabeth II, as per US Magazine.

