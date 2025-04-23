The Kardashians have something up their sleeve. According to the latest reports, they are doubling down on their work with Disney and are currently busy in developing a new show for Hulu platform. It will be called Calabasas Behind the Gates.

Disney reality TV chief Rob Mills revealed the news during Hulu’s Get Real House event alongside one Kardashian sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick who is Kourtney Kardashian’s ex.

About the new Hulu show

Calabasas Behind the Gates will be set behind the gated community of Calabasas, CA.

It will be produced by The Kardashians producer Fulwell73.

The new show comes prime in time as season 6 of The Kardashians wrapped on the streamer. In the finale, Kim Kardashian made a shocking statement about being ready to date with fans speculating who the mystery man could be and if she was already seeing someone.

The Kardashians will return for season 7. Hulu has greenlit the show with a two-season renewal in July 2024.

The Kardashians comes from Fulwell73, the company previously behind The Late Late Show with James Corden. Ben Winston exec produces alongside Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King, who serves as showrunner. The Kardashian family aka Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.