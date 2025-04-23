A Pink Floyd fan? Well, we have good news for you as India’s cinema chain PVR INOX Pictures is exclusively bringing PINK FLOYD AT POMPEII – MCMLXXII, the groundbreaking 1972 film, back to the big screen in India.

You will have to hurry to grab the tickets since this is a limited release and will be up in theatres for only two days. The film can be seen on Thursday and Friday, April 26 and 27.

Pink Floyd film in India

Directed by Adrian Maben, this iconic musical documentary has been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage and features enhanced audio, including new theatrical and home entertainment mixes in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos by acclaimed sound engineer Steven Wilson.

Set in the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy, the film captures Pink Floyd—David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright—performing an intimate live set without an audience.

Filmed in October 1971, the concert features some of the band’s most iconic compositions, including “Echoes,” “A Saucerful of Secrets,” and “One of These Days.”

The film also includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band at work in London’s Abbey Road Studios during the early stages of recording The Dark Side of the Moon. The cinematic visuals of Pompeii which have been captured in natural light and twilight enhance the performance’s surreal energy and enduring mystique.

This exclusive re-release offers Indian audiences the rare opportunity to experience the film as never before—with breathtaking visuals, immersive sound, and the golden glow of Pompeii’s timeless allure. Whether you’re a lifelong Pink Floyd fan or a lover of cinematic history, this is a theatrical event not to be missed.