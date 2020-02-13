K-pop band BTS 'Map of the Soul: 7' new concept photo has Harry Potter vibes

Finally, BTS has released the final set of concept photos for their upcoming album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7!



Millions of fans of the group have been waiting for the concept. The band, earlier shared some concept photos to give the fans a clue of their upcoming album.

On February 12, BTS shared the fourth version which we think has Harry Potter vibes.



In the fourth version, Band members are seen decked up into Harry Potter houses attire. Like Jin who's giving us major Harry Potter vibes with those glasses and V have been sorted into the Gryffindor House while Namjoon and Jimin are giving vibes of Slytherin House. While Suga and J-Hope are sorted into the Ravenclaw House, Jungkook is the sole member sorted into the Hufflepuff House.



Check out the photos:

The earlier version includes version 1 where you have seen BTS pose by a gaping hole as white feathers float down.

Version 2 took us to the dark side with seven black swans, complete with majestic wings.

In version 3, BTS gives us Dionysus vibes mixed with classic men’s wear and references to classic paintings.

BTS will return on February 21 with their fourth full album 'Map of the Soul: 7' while the music video for their lead single will be released on February 28.