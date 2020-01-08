BTS announces comeback album 'Map of the Soul: 7' with release date

All you BTS fans, we have some great news for you as the Korean pop band just announced their long-awaited comeback album. While the fans had all kinds of suggestions for the name of their upcoming album, the K-pop band in their latest news update have announced the name too and it is -- ‘Map of the Soul:7’. Cool, right?

They made the much-awaited announcement on January 7 with the release date of ‘Map of the Soul:7’ listed as February 21, a week after Valentine’s Day. Preorders on the album will start from January 9. Also read: BTS take over Times Square on New Year's eve with a rocking performance

BTS’s parent company Big Hit Entertainment made the announcement via Weverse as they wrote: “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be released on Friday, February 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY.” It will be BTS' 7th album.

The company is yet to make any other announcements on the BTS album but the name has already become a hit with their fans. Social media users worldwide took to their profiles to give BTS a shoutout. One user wrote, “SO WE’VE BEEN ARGUING IF THE COMEBACK WILL BE ‘SHADOW’ OR ‘EGO’ BUT BIGHIT FINALLY ANNOUNCED AND IT’S ACTUALLY ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’ OH WOW OH WOW.” Also read: BTS opens up about recent hiatus, decision to perform in Saudi Arabia

