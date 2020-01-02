BTS takes over Times Square on New Year's eve with a rocking performance

WION Web Team New Delhi Jan 02, 2020, 10.11 AM(IST)

Boy band BTS arrive for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.  Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

BTS was all over the billboards at Times Square and die-hard fans turned up beforehand with signs boards and light sticks in their hands to witness the band`s rehearsal in the early afternoon.

South Korean K-Pop boy-band BTS stole the show at `Dick Clark`s Rockin` Eve` event in front of a million-strong crowd at the Times Square.

Host Ryan Secret already believed that half of the spectators at the New Year Eve`s event would be K-Pop fans and the crowd`s response confirmed his predictions. 

K-pop fanatics came in hoards to cheer for the music group which has Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Jungkook, J Hope, and V Kim Tae-Hyung as its members.

×
×

BTS was all over the billboards at Times Square and die-hard fans turned up beforehand with signs boards and light sticks in their hands to witness the band`s rehearsal in the early afternoon.

×

Looking sharp dressed in black and white, the boy band started off with the song 'Make It Right' then finished the performance with a bang, singing their hit `Boy With Luv.'

Each of the five members stole every opportunity to showcase themselves separately with smooth choreography moves, where Jimin stole everyone`s heart when he pulled his jacket over his head, something like a hoodie. The k-pop group shared the stage with stars by the likes of Post Malone, country singer Sam Hunt, and Lauren Patten.