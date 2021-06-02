Juhi Chawla's fan croons her hit songs during 5G plea hearing, court not impressed

Love for Bollywood and its star often make fans do unusual things. On Wednesday as a bench of Delhi Court was hearing actress Juhi Chawla's plea against setting up of 5G wireless network in the country, an anoymous fan of the actress started crooning hit songs from the actress's films. The hearing took place virtually.



The anonymous visitor reportedly kept asking "Where is Juhi mam. I can`t see Juhi mam."



When Chawla joined the hearing through video conferencing and became visible, the visitor started singing some hit songs that featured her.



The situation became evidently awkward and Justice JR Midha, who was hearing the matter, asked the court staff to mute the concerned person.

Indian actress Juhi Chawla moves Delhi High Court on 5G technology



At this juncture, the counsel representing Chawla said, "I hope these are not distractions from the defendants."



However, the visitor did not stop, forcing the bench to ask the court master to lock the meeting.

WATCH Video of Guy singing "Meri Banmo Ki aayegi Baraat" 😂😂 during Delhi High Court Hearing on Juhi Chawla 5G petition 😂😂😂 #JuhiChawla pic.twitter.com/0GAy2aO1mU — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 2, 2021 ×

The hearing in the matter continued, but after some time the person interrupted again. The incident reportedly happened thrice during the hearing.



Directing contempt of court action, Justice Midha said, "Please identify and issue contempt notice. Contact Delhi Police IT Department. We will issue notice."



Meanwhile, the high court questioned Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless network without giving any representation to the government.

The court insisted that the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, should have gone to the government first before approaching the court. After hearing the arguments in the matter, the court reserved its order.

The plea filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani claims that the 5G wireless technology can be a potential threat to provoke irreversible and serious effects on humans and it could also permanently damage the earth`s ecosystems.

The plea contended that the levels of RF radiation are 10x to 100x times greater than the existing levels.

(With inputs from agencies)