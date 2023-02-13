Janhvi Kapoor to make Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen playing the lead role in 'Milli', is reportedly all set to make her big Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in his upcoming untitled project, which will be helmed by Koratala Siva. Once again, Jr NTR and Koratala Siva are coming together to deliver a power-packed film. The project will reportedly go on the floors next month.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source from the film’s unit has confirmed that the makers recently signed late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. She will soon join meet the team for a photoshoot.

"It is true that Janhvi has been signed. The makers did have a few options in mind but they eventually went ahead with Janhvi. In a couple of weeks, the team is planning to do a photoshoot with the lead pair. The project will go on the floors next month," the source said, reports HT.

Both Janhvi and Jr NTR are yet to comment on the collaboration and no official announcement has been made yet.

Meanwhile, at the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram’s film 'Amigo', NTR requested his fans to not keep asking for film updates. "Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more," he said.

Janhvi, on the movie front, currently has two films in her kitty: 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and the sports drama 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' starring Rajkummar Rao.

