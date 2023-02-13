Cara Delevingne dons Savage x Fenty tee to support Rihanna during Super Bowl

As preggers Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday night, supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne cheered from the front row seat. She also sported a t-shirt from Savage x Fenty's 'Game Day' collection, which is currently available for $59.96 on the brand's website.

The message on the tee reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever."

Delevingne shared two snaps on Instagram from the game night. In one picture, she is seen holding her tee with both of her hands to highlight the quote written on it. In the second picture, she is seen flaunting her abs with her tee on her face.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the supermodel wrote, "#teamrihanna." Check out the viral pictures posted by Delevingne below!

Delevingne wasn't the only celeb wearing the cool tee during Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. Actress Kerry Washington also wore the same t-shirt while watching Super Bowl from the comfort of her home. She shared a few photos on Instagram and wrote, "Ready, set, Rihanna." Check it out below!

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Rihanna as she revealed that she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. Right at the beginning of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, she flaunted her baby bump in her red ensemble and smiled at the lens. Her look featured a red jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau.

