Yash, Rishab Shetty meet PM Narendra Modi in Bengaluru; see viral pics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday night for the 5-day Airshow 2023, beginning today. He was received by CM Basaaraj Bommai at HAL Airport. Later in the day, Modi hosted a dinner for a list of special guests compromising ministers and celebrities from various fields including film stars and sportspersons.

From the cinema industry, Yash, Rishab Shetty, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and the maker of 'Kantara' were invited to the dinner party. Pics of Rishab and Yash posing next to the PM in the Raj Bhavan have gone viral online.

The snaps were first shared by Homable Films on their official Instagram handle. While sharing, the makers of 'Kantara' wrote, "Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi as we discussed the role of the Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka."

"Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia," the post's caption further read. Take a look!

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/LwI6iHNblR — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 13, 2023

After the gigantic success of the 'KGF' franchise, Yash became the face of Kannada cinema. With 'Kantara', Rishab Shetty proved his acting prowess and became a Pan-India star overnight. Puneeth's shocking demise has left a huge void in the Kannada film industry and his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is carrying on his legacy by continuing his good deeds towards the film industry.

