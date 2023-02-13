Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for monochrome airport look; see pics

B-town's true blue fashionista Deepika Padukone arrived at the airport on Monday morning in a monochrome look, featuring an oversized trench coat, matching hoodie, skin-tight leggings and matching boots. She completed her look with a neat bun and a pair of black sunglasses.

While fashion critics only had compliments to give to DP, some netizens didn't find the look flattering. As the video went viral on social media, many trolled the actress for her sartorial pick. One social media user wrote, "Looks like Spaceship suit." Another commented, "Deepika has no style sense... That bun makes it worse... Always covered up with oversized clothes... Looks like an old lady." And, one user wrote, "Copy of Hollywood. Looking like ghost."

Check out Deepika's viral videos and photos below!

Last week, the actress grabbed headlines for another airport look. Dressed in a black tee, leggings and an oversized pink checkered trench coat, the actress taught fans how to keep it stylish while keeping it comfortable for a long flight.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in 'Pathaan', which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Next, she will feature in 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and 'Project K' with Prabhas.

'Pathaan' is currently aiming to join the coveted Rs 1000 crore club after an incredible 18-day run at the box office. The film has already hit Rs 924 crore mark globally.

Disclaimer: The article is a compilation of thoughts posted by netizens and satire doing the rounds on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of WION.

