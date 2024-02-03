In pics: BTS member J-Hope leads soldier trainees in 20 km march as drill instructor

BTS' J-Hope, who commenced his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, recently appeared in viral pictures that show him leading soldier trainees through a 20 km (12.5-mile) ruck march. Smiling from ear to ear, he is seen posing for the lens next to his fellow soldiers. Fans are over the moon to see J-hope doing great at the military camp.

Fans eagerly await updates on their favourite idols as the entire BTS team is currently fulfilling their military duties. Fortunately, occasional glimpses surface online, offering reassurance that the beloved stars are thriving in the camp.

In the latest photos, J-Hope stands out in a neon vest with a hand signal light, flashing his signature bright smile as he guides soldier trainees. The pictures showcase moments of camaraderie, with J-Hope bonding with fellow soldiers and posing happily for the cameras. Check out the viral photos below!

In the comments, a fan wrote, “My man my mannnn..look at his smileeee,” while another praised his dedication and leadership, saying, “Keep up the good work, Jhope our Hope!”. A third netizen wrote, “He's working hard.”

According to reports, J-Hope's exceptional skills have earned him the title of "Special Force" and an early promotion to sergeant. Currently serving as an assistant drill instructor at the army boot camp, J-Hope previously served as a platoon leader.