HBO drops pro-Russian actor Miloš Biković from White Lotus over backlash from Ukraine

Serbian actor Miloš Biković will not be part of The White Lotus season 3. HBO has announced the departure of Milos from the show after Ukraine’s Ministry criticised Biković’s casting over his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Following Ukraine's ministry comment, HBO announced that had decided to part away with the actor. The studio will recast Bikovic's role.

"We have decided to part ways with Miloš Biković and the role will be recast," Studio's spokesperson said Friday.

The shooting of the season 3 was set to start in Thailand this month.

HBO took action days after Ukraine Ministery slammed the studio for casting Milos, who supports genocide. Soon after his casting was announced, the ministry shared their disappointment as they shared a clip of Bikovic being awarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The wrote, ''Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 @HBO,is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?'' Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3@HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?



📹 @United24media pic.twitter.com/ceWkXVttfp — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) January 24, 2024 × In a statement, Biković said he was the victim of a “targeted campaign” and is leaving because of external pressure.

“Today, a targeted campaign has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom,” Bikovic said in the statement via The New York Times. “The result of such a narrative is the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art.”

''I was honored to be chosen to be a part of White Lotus, a TV series that I hold in high regard and with colleagues whom I deeply respect. However, my participation is not possible due to reasons beyond the realm of art and I will not bow to any narrative that seeks to compromise my integrity,'' he said in a statement.

Biković was given a Russian citizenship in 2021 by the president. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the actor shared a post reading, “War and bloodshed on any side reminds us of how far humanity is from global unity and love,” he wrote before adding, “God save the lives of all those who are now in danger!”

The actor was awarded the Pushkin Medal by President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Following this, he was banned from entering Ukraine.

Bikovic's acting credit includes South Wind, Sunstroke, Ice, and The Balkan Line among others.