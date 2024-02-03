'True Legend': Tributes pour in for legendary actor Carl Weathers

Veteran actor Carl Weathers is no more. Weathers, who was best known for playing the villain Apollo Creed in Rocky movies, died on Feb. 1 at the age of 76. The former NFL player made his mark in Hollywood with his outstanding acting skills. In his career spanning decades, he has been part of many acclaimed projects such as Predator, Happy Gilmore and The Mandalorian among others. Weathers' death news has sent shockwaves around the world. Remembering the great man and his work, tributes from his fans and close friends started pouring in.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Sandler, and Pedro Pascal remembered Weathers as they went on to remember the legacy he had left behind.



Schwarzenegger and Carl worked together in the sci-fi Predator. In the 1986 movie, the late actor played the role of CIA agent Dillon.



Calling him a legend, the veteran actor wrote on his Instagram handle along with a still of them from the movie.



''Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him - on set and off - was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.''

Sylvester Stallone paid an emotional tribute to his Creed co-star. In an emotional video shared on his Instagram, Stallone said, “This is an incredibly sad day for me. I’m so so torn up I can’t even tell you. Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness but I didn’t realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him.”

Adam Sandler wrote on his social media handle: “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”