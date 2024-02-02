Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray will be sharing a table at the Grammys 2024, see pic

Taylor Swift might just create history on Sunday night at the Grammys 2024 if she wins the Album of The Year. She will become the only artist to win maximum Album Of The Year Grammys in that case. While speculations are rife at the possibilities of it happening, another update about the singer has come due to a leaked picture from the venue. As per the latest update shared by Pop Base on their official X handle, Taylor Swift will be seated next to singer Lana Del Ray during the Grammy Awards on February 4. Music's biggest night will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Taylor and Lana at the Grammys



The latest update on the Grammy Awards is that Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray will share the same table at the ceremony. The picture on X displayed their name cards attached on the chairs beside one another at a table. The caption to the post read, "Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift will be seated next to each other at the Grammys on Sunday."



Fans would recall, Lana Del Rey collaborated with Taylor Swift on the Midnights track Snow on the Beach.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift will be seated next to each other at the Grammys on Sunday.

Reacting to the update, a fan said, "The two best and most influential artists of the generation next to each other! We won!"

Another said, "The way i was just thinking about how Taylor and Lana should sit together because Jack was also going to be there! My little taylana heart."



A comment also read, "And when they did a surprise performance of snow on the beach >>>>" "Now I want Snow on the Beach live at Grammys," added another fan.