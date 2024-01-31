Taylor Swift will be attending Grammys 2024 but will not perform. Here's why

Swift is up for six Grammy awards this year, including Album of the Year for Midnights and Record of the Year for Anti- Hero. The singer will be present for the February 4 event in Los Anagles but will not be performing owing to her Eras Tour concerts.



Why is Taylor Swift not performing at the Grammys?

According to media reports, Taylor Swift will be resuming her Eras Tour less than three days later on February 7 in Tokyo. There isn’t enough time for her to do a Grammys performance, and then pick up her world tour on the other side of the globe.



It should be noted that Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles, and is about a 10 hour and 50-minute flight away.



The singer will return to the West Coast immediately after her Tokyo shows to attend the Super Bowl where her beau Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are playing in the February 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.



Taylor Swift at Superbowl



The singer can make it back to Las Vegas in time for the game, despite having a Tokyo concert on February 10. “It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” the source explained.



Kelce and Swift have been going steady as a couple since last year. “Taylor and Travis are so excited that the Chiefs and Travis are heading to the Super Bowl,” the insider said.



“They’re very in love, and Taylor is super proud of him. They’re both extremely dedicated and hardworking and understand each other. They are relishing in this moment.”

