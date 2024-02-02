Grammy Awards 2024: Everything you need to know

It’s that time of the year when you huddle up around your couch for the most glamorous and fun awards night, Grammys. The Recording Academy is ready to roll out the stage for its annual awards affair as it recognises the best talents of the past year, all songs, and their creators who weaved magic with their skills.

Grammys 2024: When and where is it happening?

Scheduled to take place on February 4, the Grammys looks like a tough competition this year. The event will take place at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Grammys 2024: Nominations

Among all big stars, SZA leads with the most nominations at this year’s Grammys. She is poised to win her first solo Grammy. She won her first-ever Grammy for her duet with Doja Cat on “Kiss Me More”. Following SZA are Victoria Monet and Phoebe Bridgers, tying with seven nominations each.

This year, there are eight artists with six nominations, including Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandy Clark, and Boygenius.

Grammys 2024: Where to watch?

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be available on the CBS Network and to stream on Paramount+.

Comedian Trevor Noah is slated to host the Grammys ceremony for his fourth consecutive year in the role.

Grammys 2024: Performances to watch out for

This year, we will get to watch U2 and Billy Joel perform at the Grammys. Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and Travis Scott will also take to the stage at this year’s award ceremony.

Also, Joni Mitchell will perform on the Grammys stage for the first time.

Grammys 2024: Fun facts

Taylor Swift has already broken the record for the most nominations in the Song of the Year category after getting her seventh nod for “Anti-Hero.” She has, however, never won in that category.

There is also news that she could make history if she wins Album of the Year for Midnights. This will be her fourth win in a row. Currently, she ties with three wins with Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift could make history if she wins album of the year