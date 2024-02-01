Justin Timberlake seemingly has this to say about Britney Spears' apology 

Days after Britney Spears apologised to her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake for revealing details of their relationship in her memoir, Timberlake seemingly reacted to it. A fan account on X posted a video of Justin performing on stage in New York City where he seems to addressing Britney's recent apology to him.



Spears had apologised for outing Timebralke and accusing him of not wanting kids with her in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.



At the event held on Wednesday night, Timberlake sang Cry Me a River. As the band played the music, Justin said, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody.”



Fans react to Justin's remark



Reacting to the clip, a person wrote on X, "This kind of 'I don’t care' attitude is only cute when you’ve actually done nothing wrong." Another comment read, "He wanna have a controversial moment so bad baby you’re Justin Timberlake." "What a loser," tweeted another person.

Britney's apology



On Sunday, the 42-year-old singer shared a few glimpses of Justin's appearances on talk shows Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an Instagram post. "I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together, I laugh so hard??? (sic)" she wrote.

Britney and Justin's relationship