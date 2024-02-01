Justin Timberlake seemingly has this to say about Britney Spears' apology
Days after Britney Spears apologised to her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake for revealing details of their relationship in her memoir, Timberlake seemingly reacted to it. A fan account on X posted a video of Justin performing on stage in New York City where he seems to addressing Britney's recent apology to him.
Spears had apologised for outing Timebralke and accusing him of not wanting kids with her in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.
At the event held on Wednesday night, Timberlake sang Cry Me a River. As the band played the music, Justin said, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody.”
Fans react to Justin's remark
Reacting to the clip, a person wrote on X, "This kind of 'I don’t care' attitude is only cute when you’ve actually done nothing wrong." Another comment read, "He wanna have a controversial moment so bad baby you’re Justin Timberlake." "What a loser," tweeted another person.
Britney's apology
On Sunday, the 42-year-old singer shared a few glimpses of Justin's appearances on talk shows Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an Instagram post. "I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together, I laugh so hard??? (sic)" she wrote.
Britney and Justin's relationship
Britney was 17 when she started dating Justin after they met on the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club in 1999. They were together until 2002. In her memoir which released in October 2023, Britney revealed that she had an abortion while dating Timberlake. She had written, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
The pregnancy "was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy," she wrote, adding she had wanted to start a family with Justin but he was not ready to be a father. Britney has two children -- Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 -- with her first husband and dancer, Kevin Federline. Justin Timberlake married Jessica Biel in 2012 and they have two kids together.