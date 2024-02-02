Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift could make history if she wins album of the year

Taylor Swift could soon be making history at the Grammys 2024 awards ceremony. Ahead of Sunday’s Grammys (Monday in India), the songstress could break the record for the most Album of the Year wins with a woman beating the competition with such a heavy blow.

If Taylor wins, she will take home Album of the Year award for the fourth time in a row. It’s her album Midnights which is in the race. Taylor is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder at three top album honours.

Taylor Swift will be a part of the Grammys night but won't perform this year. Find out why here

The most nominations are in SZA’s kitty who will arrive at the vent with nine nods while other stars like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Miley Cyrus were also in the running for the show’s top prizes.

In addition to Taylor, there are Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey also in the mix for Album of the Year while Victoria Monet is a contender for Record of the Year.

Unless the Grammys give the top award to Jon Batiste, it looks like women are leading with nods for the top awards. Batiste is up for the top songwriting prize for Butterfly.

What to expect at this year's Grammys

As for what to watch out for, the Grammys will see legendary Joni Mitchell take the stage in her first-ever performance at the awards. The 80-year-old -- who has nine competitive Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award -- is in the running for best folk album for her live record entitled, Joni Mitchell at Newport. She won her first Grammy for Clouds more than half a century ago.