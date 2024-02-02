Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele dies at 98, singer pays tribute

Bruce Springsteen’s mother Adele is no more. The rocker paid tribute to his mother with lyrics from his song “The Wish” which describes his younger years.

The lyrics to the song goes like: “I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."

"It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance."

Adele Springsteen

Born Adele Zerilli in Brooklyn, she moved to Freehold, N.J. in 1940, where she and husband Doug Springsteen raised three children, Virginia, Bruce and Pamela. She was of Italian descent, and raised Springsteen as a Catholic.

Also read: Quentin Tarantino could finish with Brad Pitt in final film The Movie Critic

Bruce remembers when he was introduced to a guitar when his mother working as a secretary, earned enough money to buy him his first guitar. In the song, he mentions the same as he sings about a “brand-new Japanese guitar” under the Christmas tree “and how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”