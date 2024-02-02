Quentin Tarantino could finish with Brad Pitt in final film The Movie Critic

Brad Pitt could be Quentin Tarantino’s last hero, if reports are to be believed. According to several reports, Brad and Quentin are in talks for the actor to star in Tarantino’s last film, titled The Movie Critic. This will be Quentin’s 10th and last feature film as a director.

Quentin Tarantino to retire post 10th film

Quentin Tarantino has on many occasions affirmed that he will only make 10 films as a director. While nothing is official, The Movie Critic is reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s and centers on a cynical film reviewer. It’s rumoured to be inspired by the life of Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker writer who was one of the most influential film critics of her time.

When Tarantino was questioned about The Movie Critic during a conversation at Cannes 2023, he didn’t divulge much and said, “I can’t tell you guys [anything] until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see.”

Brad and Quentin go a long way

Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino have previously worked together on 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and 2019’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. For Once Upon a Time…..Brad landed an Oscar for best supporting actor. The film saw Brad share screen with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.