/Rob Reiner net worth in 2025: How wealthy was the When Harry Met Sally… director

The Hollywood industry is still in shock after hearing the tragic demise of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was found dead at their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025, and the investigation is underway. As tributes pour in for the legendary director, let's take a look at his career and the fortune he has built over the years.

Rob Reiner's net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Reiner has a net worth of around $200 million and was one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation. The major chunk of his wealth came from his skills in front of and behind the camera. He became a household name in the 1970s for playing Michael “Meathead” Stivic in the sitcom All in the Family, and since then, Reiner has never looked back.

His directorial works in films like This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men have made a significant contribution to his staggering net worth.

Castle Rock Entertainment

In the year 1987, he co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment, and the production company went on to create major box-office hits and landmark television shows, including Seinfeld and The Shawshank Redemption.

In 1993, Castle Rock was bought by Ted Turner, reportedly for around $160 million. But the company was later revived in 2020, with Reiner returning to create new projects such as Spinal Tap II.

His real estate investments

Besides film earnings, he also had several real estate investments over the years. Reportedly, Reiner bought a Beverly Hills home in 1988 for $777,500 and later sold it for $1.94 million.

He also has a Malibu Colony beachfront estate, which was acquired by him in the 1990s for around $4 million, and now has a value between $15 million and $20 million. As per reports, the particular property was also an income generator, earning $100,000 to $150,000 per month in rental income.