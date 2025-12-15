/Rob Reiner’s son involved in his and Michele Reiner's death? Here's what we know

After filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, their case was handed over to the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. There has been no suspect announced by the officials till now, but multiple reports claim that Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, is involved in the incident.

What happened to Rob Reiner?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per reports, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) found a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman deceased at the filmmaker's residence at around 3:30 p.m. after they were called to provide medical aid. Later, the victims were identified as Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

According to TMZ, investigators revealed that the couple suffered injuries consistent with knife wounds.

Is their son involved?

As reported by PEOPLE, the couple’s 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, killed his parents. However, there has been no official confirmation till now. It is said that Nick Reiner has been questioned, but no arrests have been made yet.

Who was Rob Reiner?

He was one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors, producers, and actors and has impressed fans with projects like All in the Family, This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., and Misery. He and Michele Singer married in 1989, and had three children together: Jake, Nick, and Romy. The filmmaker was previously married to actor and director Penny Marshall, who died in 2018. He also adopted Marshall's daughter, Tracy, during their marriage.

About Nick Reiner’s past struggles