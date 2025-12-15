/Filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead in LA home; homicide investigation underway

Two people have been found dead by the Los Angeles authorities at filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner's Brentwood home. According to a TMZ report, the deceased are Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68.
