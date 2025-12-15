/Filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead in LA home; homicide investigation underway

Google Preferred
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 09:26 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 09:26 IST
Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Brentwood home. 

Two people have been found dead by the Los Angeles authorities at filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner's Brentwood home. According to a TMZ report, the deceased are Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68.

