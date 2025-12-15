/OTT Releases this week (15-21 Dec, 2025): Emily in Paris, Thamma, Mrs Deshpande- Watch 8 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

In the upcoming week, OTT platforms are set to release several new movies and TV shows with a variety of genres. From Mrs. Deshpande, a mysterious drama, to Emily in Paris, a fun-loving romance series. Take a look at the list that will definitely sort your week with binge-worthy releases.
Many films and TV shows are gearing up to make their spot on the OTT platforms. The week's lineup will present a boost of entertainment to the subscribers, from the most acclaimed romantic series, including Emily in Paris, to Mrs. Deshpande, a mysterious drama, and Four More Shots Please, a dramedy. Check out the list of upcoming releases.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Madhuri Dixit will be seen in the mysterious gripping thriller as a serial killer named Mrs. Deshpande. She is the one who spent her 25 years in jail for crimes she committed. However, things take a dramatic turn when the police ask her for assistance with a new case that mirrors the methods of her originality in the crimes of the past.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 18, 2025
A highly acclaimed show is reappearing with its new season, which centres on the chaotic life of Emily. She moves to Rome to head a new Agence Grateau office. However, she must balance her emerging romance with Italian Marcello while navigating professional work turbulence.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Directed by Honey Trehan, the jaw-dropping thrilling movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, and more. Jatil Yadav, a small-town cop, is on a mission to investigate the death of a newly married landlord while finding hints behind the ruthless and heinous act.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 19, 2025
The final season of the most loved show follows four friends, Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi. They are on the verge of navigating their life around career, love, identity, and unbreakable bonds. Together they face their emotional turmoil and life's messes.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 17, 2025
A sci-fi series based on a video game is making its way once again with its season 2. The show highlights the survivors who hide themselves in the fallout shelter known as Vaults after a nuclear apocalypse.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 19, 2025
The Korean sci-fi movie follows An-na, an AI development researcher, and her young son, Ja-in. Both make the difficult decision to fight for survival in a high-rise apartment building as a catastrophic global flood has led to the destruction of the planet.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: December 16, 2025
After a major theatrical hit, the supernatural comedy thriller features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The synopsis follows a journalist named Alok, who meets the mysterious vampire Tadaka and falls in love with her. The couple then led themselves in a fight to protect humanity from the evil vampire leader Yakshasan.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 20, 2025
A highly acclaimed show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, features the host Kapil Sharma, an Indian comedian and actor. The show welcomes several stars from Bollywood and Hollywood. It includes interviews, audience interaction, and family-friendly humor that keep the audience glued to their seats and screens.