/OTT Releases this week (15-21 Dec, 2025): Emily in Paris, Thamma, Mrs Deshpande- Watch 8 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: December 19, 2025

Madhuri Dixit will be seen in the mysterious gripping thriller as a serial killer named Mrs. Deshpande. She is the one who spent her 25 years in jail for crimes she committed. However, things take a dramatic turn when the police ask her for assistance with a new case that mirrors the methods of her originality in the crimes of the past.