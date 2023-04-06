Why rebooting Harry Potter franchise as a TV series makes NO sense

There is nothing like too much Harry Potter, but the latest news has left many Potterheads scratching their, er, heads. Warner Bros Discovery, the entertainment giant behind the beloved wizarding franchise, has announced that they will be rebooting the Harry Potter movies as an HBO TV series. Each season will cover one book, starting with the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. At first glance, this may seem like a logical decision. The franchise was a huge success, grossing over $7 billion worldwide and becoming a cultural phenomenon. But upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that it makes no sense whatsoever.

What is Harry Potter?

The Harry Potter movies are a series of eight fantasy films based on the popular book series by British author JK Rowling. The movies were produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and were released between 2001 and 2011. The films follow the story of young wizard Harry Potter and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley as they attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, fight against the evil Lord Voldemort, and navigate the challenges of growing up.

The movies are remembered for their stunning visual effects, intricate production design, and memorable performances by a talented ensemble cast.

A franchise little older than 10 years does not need a reboot

This one is obvious. For starters, these movies are only a little more than a decade old. The final movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was released in 2011. That's not nearly enough time for the franchise to feel stale or outdated. In fact, many fans, particularly the young ones, are still rewatching the movies and discovering them for the first time.

Harry Potter movies told the story pretty well

Furthermore, the movies were adapted from a book series, which means that the story has already been told. While there may be some room for fresh interpretation and creative license, there's no denying that the movies closely followed the source material. So why bother rebooting them as a TV series? Harry Potter books are incredibly dense and rich in detail. There are many characters, subplots, and themes that didn't make it into the movies. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that a TV series is the best way to explore those elements.

In fact, these movies are a prime example of how to adapt a book series into a movie franchise. They were, for the most part, successful in capturing the essence of the books and translate them onto the big screen in a way that felt authentic and true to the source material. Rebooting the movies as a TV series may dilute that essence and stretch the story thin.

TV budget may not be suitable for this spectacle-heavy world

Harry Potter movies were a visual spectacle. From the wizarding world to the magical creatures, the movies were a feast for the eyes. It's unclear how a TV series would be able to replicate that level of visual splendour on a comparatively smaller budget and with a shorter production schedule.

Harry Potter is still extremely popular: so why reboot?

But perhaps the biggest reason why this decision makes no sense is that the franchise is still incredibly popular. There are theme parks, merchandise, and spin-off movies that are still being produced. The appetite for all things Harry Potter is still there, so why mess with a winning formula?

In the end, the decision by Warner Bros Discovery to reboot the Harry Potter movies as an HBO Max TV series is a head-scratcher. It's unclear what they hope to achieve by doing so, and it runs the risk of alienating fans who are perfectly happy with the movies as they are. Sometimes, the best decision is to leave well enough alone.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE