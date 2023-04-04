A new Harry Potter TV show? HBO Max, Warner Bros. culling out a deal

A new Harry Potter television series is in the making. Discovery is looking to close a deal to produce the same with JK Rowling. It would be based on JK Rowling’s best-selling book series. Each season would reportedly draw from one of the books, becoming a franchise of its own.

HBO is yet to comment on the same.

According to the deal, JK Rowling will be associated with the project and give her creative inputs but will not serve as primary creator or showrunner.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Rowling’s team will be associated in the first stage. The Harry Potter TV show will stream on HBO Max. The streamer will soon be combined with Discovery+ and be given a new brand name.

Earlier, Warner Bros. had adapted each book in Harry Potter series into a feature film. The first film in the series was 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The films kept coming till Harry and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. There were eight films in total.

The Harry Potter books and its film adaptations revolved around the journey of a young wizard who was orphaned when he was just an infant and discovers magic as he grows up. Learning of his magical abilities, he receives an invitation to enroll in the prestigious Hogwarts School, the foremost institution for wizards globally.

The Harry Potter books have sold 600 million copies in 85 languages over 25 years, making it an all-time bestseller, according to the United States publisher Scholastic Corporation.

