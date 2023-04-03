Indian Harry Potter: Shekhar Kapur working on Made in India franchise

Ever wondered what Harry Potter would look like if it was made in India? Shekhar Kapur is working to make that a reality as he announced his plans of making a franchise like that in India. In a recent interview, Shekhar said that Indians are accustomed to all things “otherworldly” and this is why he plans to make something that is born out of India and not the West. He also made sure that the project will come out of India and not the West.

Shekhar Kapur said, “Will make a film franchise like Harry Potter, that comes out of India and not the West.”

He revealed, “I am actually planning a project, which is kind of the Indian Harry Potter. I'm not making Harry Potter. But the Indian equivalent to it. Same genre. That genre of Harry Potter because I think in India, with the market we have, we are so used to things that are otherworldly. We've grown up with those kind of stories. I am now developing and probably will make a film franchise like Harry Potter, that comes out of India and not the West.”

On his other plans, he also revealed that he plans to revive Sushant Singh Rajput film that had to pause since the actor died by suicide. He said, “I wanted to make Paani as an Indian production. Because one of the things that I always felt was, Slumdog Millionaire, even though it made around $400 million worldwide, was not called an Indian film. I really wanted Paani to be an Indian film. I came back to India to make it, even though at one point, I was thinking of making it in Spanish. I had thought of setting it in Mexico City, because we have the same problems over there, too. The same confrontations and the culture is the same. But I lost about five, six years of my life at that time.”

Shekhar Kapur’s What's Love Got to Do with It? released in India this year. The film featured Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

