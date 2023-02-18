Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film reportedly in development at Warner Bros. Will main trio return?

If reports are true, fans of the Harry Potter franchise may get their much-anticipated big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child soon. UK tabloid The Sun cites sources as saying that Warner Bros, the studio in charge of the Wizarding World franchise, may be mulling over adapting the two-part play which is a sequel to the main story. “Warner Bros are currently looking at how to bring The Cursed Child to the big screen. It has been in their sights since the play proved to be so popular in the West End. It went onto the backburner for a while because there was so much work going on with the Fantastic Beasts franchise."

There have been three Fantastic Beasts movies thus far, and the series, unlike the Harry Potter movies, has been a case of diminishing returns. The last film, called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, grossed $407 million on a budget of $200 million. This may sound decent, until you consider marketing and promotional costs, and the share of theatre chains around the world.

The source further told The Sun that while everybody wants Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson back, there will have to be scripts in place before the studio makes them an offer.

The trio, and many other actors and directors who worked on the movies, did return for a reunion episode titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts last year.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is written by Jack Thorne, and is based on an original story by JK Rowling, the woman who created this franchise, Thorne, and John Tiffany. The play takes place 19 years after the events of the final book in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The story follows the story of Harry Potter, who is now working at the Ministry of Magic, and his youngest son, Albus Severus Potter, as they navigate their strained relationship and the pressures of living in the shadow of Harry's famous past. When Albus decides to go against his father's wishes and change the course of history, he sets off a chain of events that brings about dangerous consequences and a new threat to the wizarding world.

The play brings back familiar characters from Harry Potter, including Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, and Draco Malfoy, as well as new characters, including Albus's best friend, Scorpius Malfoy, and a mysterious figure known as the "Cursed Child."

Cursed Child has been praised for its impressive stage production, with magical effects and stunning set designs, as well as for its strong performances by the cast. However, it has also faced criticism for its departure from some of the established lore and characterisations of the Harry Potter series.

Fans of the original series doubt whether Cursed Child can be turned into a worthwhile movie franchise, since the story is not strong enough.

