Watch new ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer, release date pushed

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' has a new release date now.



Sony Pictures did a little bit of swooping and now 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will hit theatres one week later than the previously planned date, moving from a November 12 release date to November 19. The little change after Paramount shifted 'Top Gun: Maverick' from Nov. 19 spot and delayed to 2022.



A few days back, the makers also shared a new trailer of the upcoming movie teasing cast of the movie -- Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd are among those fighting the ghosts with speeding Ecto-1.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are reprising their roles from the original film.

Classic characters played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, who sadly passed away in 2014, also make a short appearance at the end of the trailer.



Watch the new trailer here:

Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November.

Jason Reitman directed movie follows the events of 1984’s 'Ghostbusters' and 1989’s 'Ghostbusters II.' The upcoming instalment picks up 30 years later and centres on a family that moves to a small town. There, they discover their connection to the iconic ghost-catching business.

