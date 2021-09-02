Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ gets nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Venice Film festival 2021 picked up with Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ on its opening night as attendees thronged the much-awaited festival.

The opening night world premiere of the Penelope Cruz starrer got a standing ovation for nine minutes, a feat in itself.

The film is about the complicated relationship between two women (Penélope Cruz and newcomer Milena Smit) who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth, was screened for the press this morning and has received positive reviews from critics.

In bringing the film to Venice Film festival for its premiere, Venice chief Alberto Barbera noted that the fest had been been courting the Spanish maestro to return to Venice — his 1988 ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ having “really launched his international career.”

Parallel Mothers opens in the US theaters December 24 via Sony Pictures Classics.

The Venice Film Festival saw ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Oscar winner Roberto Benigni receiving a Golden Lion Career Achievement Award.

