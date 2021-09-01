Venice Film Festival: Delegates struggle with COVID checks

As the Venice Film Festival returned this year, delegates started to arrive for the first day’s hustle and industry screening -- Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’.

There is however news that the delegates had trouble with security checks because of COVID protocols in place. It was reported that at one of the checkpoints there was a large queue of people waiting to go through.

Reports also compared the last year’s management of the festival with this year’s.

Meanwhile, Venice Film Festival has an ultra-glitzy lineup, including the world premiere of sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' and Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana, cementing its status as a serious rival to Cannes.

After a low-key event last year due to the pandemic, La Mostra is raising the stakes once again in the battle for film fest supremacy with the sort of lineup that has drool running down the chins of red carpet gawkers and pretentious film critics alike.