Watch 'Kimi' trailer: Zoe Kravitz stars in this tech-age thriller

Trailer for ‘Kimi’ is out and it looks as intriguing as promised. A tech-age thriller stars Zoe Kravitz in the leading role and will debut exclusively on HBO Max on February 10.

The film is by director Steven Soderbergh and is written by David Koepp.

‘Kimi’ depicts a world where Kimi, the name of a fictitious Alexa or Siri-like digital assistant, is listening and recording every moment of people’s lives. The film follows an agoraphobic voice stream interpreter, Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), who believes to overhear a murder on a recording she analyzes. But when Childs tries to bring the recording to her employers’ attention, her concerns are pushed aside.

The video trailer shows an action-packed montage of Childs running, computer screens full of data, protests in the streets and signs of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Kimi’ will also star Rita Wilson, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray and Jacob Vargas.

