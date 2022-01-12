Sharon Stone joins the cast of 'The Flight Attendant' season 2

Sharon Stone has been roped in for HBO’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ for season 2. She will be seen playing the mother of Kaley Cuoco’s character.

This is a recurring role as she joins to play Lisa Bowden, Kaley’s character, Casey’s estranged mother. Sharon’s character has no patience to deal with Cassey’s alcoholism.

The cast of The Flight Attendant season 2 includes returning series regulars like Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, as well as new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria. It will also have recurring guest stars Knight and Audrey Grace Marshall, and new recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

‘The Flight Attendant’ was developed by Steve Yockey, who is co-showrunner alongside Natalie Chaidez. Yockey and Natalie Chaidez executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree.

Bonnie Munoz is producer and Jess Meyer is co-executive producer.