‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere sets HBO Max viewer record

The recently aired new season of Zendaya starrer ‘Euphoria’ has been making its mark and HBO can confirm that with viewership numbers. HBO said that season 2 of the show drew about 2.4 million viewers across all platforms. This has been the most impactful digital premiere of any HBO episode on HBO Max. HBO Max launched May 2021.

The network claims that the season 2 premiere of Euphoria is its number 1 ranked asset on HBO Max.

The second season of Euphoria scored more than nine times higher than its season 1 premiere. It came out in 2019. Seth Meyers to return to his 'Late Night' show post contracting coronavirus; will shoot remotely

‘Euphoria’ is created, written, directed and executive produced by Levinson based on the Israeli series of the same name. It centers on the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. Lionsgate Play releases list of upcoming short films in 2022

Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams also star.