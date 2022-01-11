Seth Meyers to return to his 'Late Night' show post contracting coronavirus; will shoot remotely

Late Night’s host Seth Meyers will soon be returning to his talk show after contracting covid. Him and The Late Late Show’s host James Corden had been hit by the virus but they are recovering.

According to the latest update, Seth will record the show remotely after receiving his positive test last week.

Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule team for illegal betting series Matka King

Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' renewed for third season

Meanwhile, in the world of other talks shows and its hosts, Jimmy Kimmel has returned from the holiday break with some new episodes. Jimmy Fallon who had also been Covid positive durin the Christmas break is back with the show.

Stephen Colbert has continued with his hosting duties all this while.