Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' renewed for third season

For all the fans of 'The Morning Show', there's good news. The Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-starrer series has been renewed for the third season with a new showrunner.



Charlotte Stoudt will take over as showrunner for the upcoming season.

According to reports, Kerry Ehrin, who developed 'The Morning Show' and who served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as a consultant on the third season. Ehrin will develop a new series for Apple TV+ under her previously announced overall deal.



The second season of 'The Morning Show' launched in September and ran through November. Witherspoon, whose Hello Sunshine production company serves as producer, took to Instagram to share her excitement over the renewal.

"So excited to bring y'all a third season of 'The Morning Show'," she wrote.



Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry and Janina Gavankar are also a part of the drama.