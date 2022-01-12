Missed watching 'House of Gucci' in theatres? Catch it online from February here

If you happened to have missed watching House of Gucci in theatres, then this is your chance to watch it online. The Lady Gaga starrer will be available online on February 1 and on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand on February 22.

It was one of the most awaited and high-profile films of 2021. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film focused on Patrizia Reggiani, wife of Maurizio Gucci (heir to Gucci) as she plots to assassinate him after he leaves her. House of Gucci also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

Meanwhile, the Blu-Ray DVD and digital package includes all-new exclusive bonus content, including: ‘The Rise of the House of Gucci’ with details about how Scott’s vision of the film fell into place; ‘The Lady of the House’, showing viewers behind the scenes features about Gaga’s transformation into her role; and ‘Styling House of Gucci’ which showcases the creation of the intricate wardrobe pieces worn by the Gucci family, along with the sets.

The film released on November 24 and Lady Gaga has been pegged as an Oscar contender in the acting department. The singer-actress recently took home the best actress for her portrayal of Reggiani at the New York Critics Circle on Dec. 3.

