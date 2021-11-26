House of Gucci review: It's a Lady Gaga film! Love her, hate her but can't ignore her

This is not a story that is being told the first time and you’d still feel glued to every scene as Lady Gaga and Adam Driver play husband and wife, Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci who were the talk of the town in Gucci’s heydays -- when it was still run by the Gucci family.

Ridley Scott takes care of every minute detail in the film as it explores the dark, personal side of a love gone sour while lots happens in the forefront of one of the oldest and most credible luxury fashion houses that is a name to reckon with in the fashion world, Gucci. The film paints a vivid picture of what must have happened between Gucci heir Maurizio and his wife Patrizia as their fairytale romance turned into jealousy, fame-driven vengeful act of passion that ended up killing the former.

Lady Gaga shines and looks her best as she delivers an award-winning performance. If she doesn’t get all the acting awards, we’d be surprised because in all honesty, she owns the film and how. The singer-actress shows us a range of emotions -- from a social butterfly who can easily strike a conversation to an ultra romantic who exudes lustful passion to money and power-rich monster who got consumed with greed in the end and couldn’t take rejection when she gets snubbed by her lover. Adam Driver is convincing as Gucci heir but the screenplay does give Gaga more scope or she’s just brilliant and takes your attention every time she’s on the screen. Worthy of mention are Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as his son Paulo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci who do justice to their characters and take the Gucci story forward adding weight in their own way.

Salma Hayek plays Gaga’s confidant and the woman who got her the contract killers that killed Gucci on the footsteps of his home on what would have been a regular morning otherwise.

Lady Gaga and Ridley Scott on ‘House of Gucci’: When beauty turns ugly

House of Gucci has many pop culture references in the way of fashion and music and we are in no way complaining. The screenplay, by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, gives an account of all that went down the hill up until Maurizio was killed by armed assailants hired by the estranged wife. It is based on the book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden.

The film also does something else, it humanises the elusive dynasty and its founders. While there is a display of flamboyance and money and muscle power, there’s also real emotions and at the heart of it all -- a dysfunctional family that loves and hates but stays together until an outsider shakes up things.

House of Gucci is currently running in theatres.

