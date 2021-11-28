Tom Ford, ex Gucci creative director, mocks 'House of Gucci': I laughed out loud

Tom Ford, who has served as the creative director for Gucci, has torn Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' apart.



The celebrated fashion designer has recently reviewed the film for a global news outlet and called the movie 'house of foochie', among other things.



"I recently survived a screening of the two-hour-and-37-minute film that is House of Gucci. The movie rivals the nighttime soap Dynasty for subtlety but does so with a much bigger budget. Directed by master filmmaker Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek, the film is ... well, I'm still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theater," he wrote.

"Was it a farce or a gripping tale of greed? I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?" he continued.

Ford also admitted that "(his) opinion is perhaps biased." The fashion designer joined Gucci in 1990 and quickly became the creative director from 1994 to 2004.



"I knew Maurizio Gucci well and worked with him for four of the years that are covered in this film. He was murdered on the morning of March 27, 1995 just steps away from my office in Milan," Ford wrote.

Ford also compared the film to a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch.



"At times, when Al Pacino, as Aldo Gucci, and Jared Leto, as Aldo's son Paolo Gucci, were on-screen, I was not completely sure that I wasn't watching a Saturday Night Live version of the tale," he said.

However, he was impressed by "impeccable costumes, stunning sets, and beautiful cinematography." Tom Ford also had kind words to say about Adam Driver as Maurizio, stating his act was "subtle and nuanced performance." As for Lady Gaga, he was floored by her performance.



"But the true star of the film for me is Gaga. It is her film, and she steals the show. In her often over-the-top portrayal of Patrizia Gucci, her accent migrates occasionally from Milan to Moscow. But who cares? Her performance is spot-on. Her face is the thing that one can't take one's eyes off of. When she is on-screen, she owns the frame -- not an easy task with so many seasoned and talented cast members vying for our attention. Too many, in fact," he said.

In conclusion, Tom Ford wrote that the movie left him "deeply sad for several days," because it's "a reaction that I think only those of us who knew the players and the play will feel."