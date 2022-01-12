'The Witcher' season 2 joins the list of Netflix's most-viewed series of all time

‘The Witcher’ latest season has been winning hearts and the numbers prove it!

The fantasy drama series which blends horror, action and drama has become Netflix’s most-viewed TV shows of all time list. It has amassed 462.5 million hours of view-time and the streamer’s not complaining.

It is now on Netflix’s Top 10 alongside its inaugural season.

The show stars Henry Cavill as a witcher who is out there to keep humans safe from monsters with his secretive potions that give him special powers. The season 2 also stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s most -popular English language TV shows of all time include ‘Stranger Things’ Seasons 2 and 3, ‘You’ Seasons 2 and 3, ‘13 Reasons Why’ Seasons 1 and 2 and the limited series ‘Maid’. Number 1 is crowned by period-drama ‘Bridgerton’.

The most popular TV shows in non-English languages on the streamer this past week include the Colombian love story ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’ at No. 1, K-drama ‘Squid Game’, ‘Rebelde’ and ‘Kitz,’ as well as fellow Korean series ‘Single’s Inferno’ and ‘The Silent Sea.’ Season 2 of ‘The Queen of Flow’ and Part 5 of ‘Money Heist’ made the list too.

