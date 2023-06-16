The Flash: Yes, that was Hanuman's poster at Barry's home!

Andy Muschietti's The Flash is currently running in theatres worldwide. The film, starring Ezra Miller in the role of titular DC speedster superhero Flash, has received mostly positive reviews, and is also tracking for a fine, but not spectacular, domestic box office opening of $68–85 million and global opening of $155–165 million. The controversial DC movie was been in development in one form or another for almost a decade now, and many times it seemed as though it would forever be stuck in development hell. But now, it is here. In the film, Barry Allen or The Flash, embarks on a journey through time to alter the course of events and prevent his mother's death, but this decision leads to unforeseen and unintended outcomes.

Also Read: The Flash Review: Ezra Miller zooms past hiccups in this DC adventure

Hanuman in The Flash?

Many viewers have noticed the presence of the poster depicting the popular Hindu god Hanuman, who is usually depicted as a monkey-headed human, in Barry's home. It is especially noticeable in the scene where Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) has a conversation with him. It is a fairly large poster and is displayed prominently in several shots of the film. Does that mean the Flash is Hindu? Likely not. Everything about him suggests he is not even religious, and may even be an atheist. What we do know from Justice League is that he has a diverse range of interests and passions.

Alongside his superhero persona, his personal space reveals a glimpse into his eclectic taste. We saw a K-pop song from the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK playing when he enters his home in Justice League, unaware that Bruce Wayne aka Batman is already there. The presence of Hanuman, thus, appears to suggest that Barry likes the tales involving him in Hindu scriptures like Ramayana.

What is The Flash all about?

Barry Allen is the fastest man on earth and uses his speed to fight bad guys. He is so fast, in fact, that he can exceed the speed of light and thus turn back time. And it is this ability of his that is the cause of much of his trouble in the movie. The Flash brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. In place of Cavill's Man of Steel, we have in the film another Kryptonian — Sasha Calle's Girl of Steel, better known as Supergirl. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there are several more surprises in store.

The Flash review

WION's review of The Flash read, "I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramifications in terms of the future of DCU."