The Flash movie review: Ezra Miller's DC movie is a worthwhile adventure despite hiccups

If I were to say that Andy Muschietti's The Flash has had a bumpy ride since its 2014 announcement, I'd be vastly understating things. This project went through such turmoil, with filmmakers and writers coming and going like they were auditioning for a revolving door, and then Ezra Miller going on a crime spree throughout the entire western hemisphere even as the rest of the world hunkered down in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were at least three moments when it seemed downright impossible for the film, in its current Miller-led form, to ever make it to the screen. But miraculously, the cosmic forces aligned, and here we are, witnessing the improbable birth of The Flash. But was it worth it?

I should make it clear at the outset that for the sake of a fair review, I am choosing to ignore Miller's legal issues. They might be the face of this film but a film of this magnitude is a product of collective efforts of thousands of people. Regardless of personal circumstances, The Flash deserves to be evaluated based on its own merits.

Also Read: The Flash: Can DC’s ambitious multiverse movie overcome Ezra Miller scandals? The Flash and the prevalent of the multiverse Suddenly, the concept of multiverse (infinite universes or parallel realities) is all the rage these days in superhero cinema. It really blew up with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a thrilling, visually astounding animated adventure that, unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home in late 2021, did not use the concept merely for a fan service and a nostalgic trip down memory lane but as a core storytelling device. The Flash, it must be said, is like an amalgam of both approaches. It is nowhere near to the level of Into the Spider-Verse (or indeed, its recently released sequel Across the Spider-Verse), but I feel it deals with parallel realities in a more interesting way than No Way Home.

What The Flash is all about? Miller essays Barry Allen in The Flash, the titular superhero and a member of the Justice League who is the fastest man on earth and uses his speed to fight bad guys. He is so fast, in fact, that he has the ability to exceed the speed of light and thus affect time. And it is this ability of his that is the cause of much of his trouble in the movie. Inspired by the Flashpoint storyline from comics, the film brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman — since there can be multiple versions of the same character.

In the film, Barry is still not over the death of his mother Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú), who was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant when he was still a child. Barry's father Henry Allen (Ron Livingston) was wrongfully convicted of his wife's murder. So the tragedy effectively ruined three lives.

Despite warnings by Batman (the Ben Affleck one), who urges him to make peace with his scars ("Our scars make us who we are," he claims), Barry decides to use Speed Force and break the temporal barrier to go back in time prevent his mother's death so he will have that idyllic childhood he was deprived of. And of course, chaos ensues. As happens in these movies, changing just one minute thing can have a ripple effect powerful enough to eventually destroy all reality. Is The Flash any good? I absolutely loved The Flash. It might be my favourite DC movie since 2017's Wonder Woman. There are a couple of missteps and I was mildly annoyed by the overuse of CGI and fan service overload particularly in the third act, but the film managed to rise above these issues. Even much of the fan service and cameos, except for one egregious instance, I grudgingly admit I cheered at the top of my voice. If you believed the trailers for the film were spoiler-y, you are in for multiple surprises. Most of these moments are just for laughs (and cheers) and are not meant to have any major ramification in terms of the future of DCU.

Christina Hodson's script struck a nice balance of the dark and light tones, I thought. and was able to incorporate moments of intensity and gravity without losing the overall sense of fun and adventure. One aspect that stood out to me was the film's unwavering heart and humour. Miller was, and I cannot stress this enough, was brilliant as the two quite distinct versions of the speedster superhero, and nicely evoked that contrast between a veteran Flash and a kid learning to deal with his new superpowers.

The relationship between Barry and his mother was at the core of this movie and it added a poignant and emotional depth to Barry's arc. The film is above all about loss and the yearning for that elusive connection, an finally coming to terms with it.

Keaton was, well, Keaton. Which is to say, very watchable. His Batman is not my favourite live-action avatar of the superhero, but it comes close. (Those on social media questioning how a 70-year-old man without any superpower can be this lithe and athletic are missing the point of these movies.)

The action is great and in kicking butt, every single superhero gets spotlight, though I once again reiterate CGI is dodgy at times and I mean distractingly dodgy. Conclusion In the end, The Flash triumphs through its ability to connect emotionally and deliver moments of genuine humour. These elements, coupled with impressive action, make it a worthwhile watch.

