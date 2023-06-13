The Flash: Can DC’s ambitious multiverse movie overcome Ezra Miller scandals?

The Flash is nearly here. The controversial DC movie was been in development in one form or another for almost a decade now, and many times it seemed as though it would forever be stuck in development hell. But now, until an asteroid that ended dinosaurs and their reign over the planet decides to return in the next couple of days, The Flash will be out in the wild soon. This Andy Muschietti directorial will not only rip open the multiverse for the DCU (DC Universe) but also serves as a soft-reset button to usher in a new phase of the cinematic universe, which will not feature, for instance, Henry Cavill's Superman. What is The Flash all about? The film stars Ezra Miller in the title role of speedster superhero Barry Allen, who is the fastest man on earth and uses his speed to fight bad guys. He is so fast, in fact, that he can exceed the speed of light and thus turn back time. And it is this ability of his that is the cause of much of his trouble in the movie. The Flash brings back Michael Keaton as Batman and even features a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman. Since the film deals with the multiverse the possibilities are endless, and there may be more surprises in store. But before that, there's a problem to solve.

In place of Cavill's Man of Steel, we have in the film another Kryptonian — Sasha Calle's Girl of Steel, better known as Supergirl.

The Flash and the curious case of Ezra Miller The Flash, a highly ambitious project with a budget of over $200 million (marketing and promotion costs not included), has encountered numerous challenges since its inception. Aside from the creative conflicts between the studio and the various writers and directors involved, the film has experienced a revolving door of filmmakers and writers, including Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, before ultimately landing director Andy Muschietti. Muschietti, known for his successful It movies, brings a unique perspective to the project, having made a name for himself in the horror genre.

However, the true source of concern stemmed from the movie's lead actor, Ezra Miller, who were entangled in various legal issues over the past few years. Despite the global lockdown caused by COVID-19, they were involved in a series of violent incidents across different locations. Reports from Vanity Fair even alleged that the actor claimed to embody various religious figures, such as Jesus, the Devil, and the next Messiah. Warner Bros executives were understably worried about the negative publicity affecting both the film and the studio.

The studio at one point even deliberated on whether to scrap the project altogether, similar to what happened with Batgirl—produced at a budget of $90 million—after Warner Bros merged with Discovery. Eventually, a decision was made to proceed with the movie and director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, known for his work on successful superhero films at both DC and Marvel, expressed his confidence in the movie. Gunn's endorsement, combined with the film's high production quality and costs, ensured that The Flash would not be abandoned and is now poised for a significant summer release.

In August of the previous year, Ezra Miller released a statement via Variety, acknowledging their "time of intense crisis" and disclosing their initiation of treatment for mental illness. Despite this, concerns persist among many DC fans who remain anxious about Miller's past destructive behaviour. Some critics argue that Warner Bros forgave Miller's alleged crimes too easily, especially when compared to the treatment of other actors like Johnny Depp, whose name continues to surface. Depp did win a defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in Fairfax, Virginia, over allegations of domestic violence. However, legal experts generally believe that this victory does not fully exonerate him. Will The Flash be a success? Given the tumultuous journey leading up to its release, the question remains: Will The Flash be a success? Initially, my answer would have been negative. However, James Gunn, the head of DC Studios alongside Safran, has an extensive and highly successful track record in the realm of superhero cinema, having grown up immersed in comic book culture. Gunn has consistently demonstrated his ability to craft engaging narratives that bring together a diverse cast of characters, showcasing their ability to overcome differences and unite towards a common objective. His recent work on Peacemaker further attests to his talent for constructing compelling stories centered around singular characters, often infused with his signature irreverent humor.

Moreover, The Flash boasts an ensemble of multiple beloved DC characters, as evidenced by the exciting and enjoyable trailers. If the film lives up to the expectations, it is highly likely to surpass the monumental milestone of $1 billion at the box office.

