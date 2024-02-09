Netizens diss intimate scenes between Martin Freeman, 51 and Jenna Ortega, 21

A new controversy has erupted on social media after some intimate scenes between Miller’s Girl stars Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega started circulating. Netizens found it “gross” and “disturbing” that makers showed a 52-year-old man romancing a 21-year-old.

What is Miller's Girl about?

Miller’s Girl is a black comedy drama that is currently running in the theatres. The movie stars Jenna as an 18-year-old student who becomes involved with her teacher, played by Martin Freeman. They develop a sexual relationship after Jenna writes a sex story for a writing assignment in his class.

The intimate scenes between Martin and Jenna started threads on the internet on how this could be acceptable in a civil world with users questioning the intent behind showing something like this.

What the netizens had to say about the intimate scenes?

One user wrote, ''Wait why's Martin Freeman the [50-year-old] sha**ing Jenna Ortega when she's like 20?''

Another commented, ''I think I am finally done watching these age gap movies. They are all gross, and I am tired of it. No amount of Jenna Ortega or Martin Freeman could save this one for me.''

Another user added, ''This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross!''

Some other responses ranged from calling the scenes “disturbing” and “worst thing they had ever seen”.

Another section defended Jenna Ortega

There was another faction of internet users who didn’t find any problems in the narrative. Some tweeted in defence of Jenna Ortega. One wrote, ''She's an actress and that's her job.'' Another wrote, ''[People are] talking as if she were still a child and as if this wasn't just a cinematic scene.''

According to the film's synopsis, Miller's Girl follows the story of ''a talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) who embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, Professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.''