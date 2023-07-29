Liked Oppenheimer? Watch these 10 biopics that combine history and entertainment

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is currently running in theatres worldwide. Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead, the film explores the life and times of J Robert Oppenheimer, American theoretical physicist who is remembered as 'father of the atomic bomb' for its contribution to the Manhattan Project. Not only is the movie a great biopic, it is also extremely entertaining, and many moments almost play like a thriller or even a horror movie. Biopics have long been revered as the lenses through which we glimpse the extraordinary lives of historical figures. Yet, more often than not, these films fall prey to the gravity of mere documentation, leaving audiences yearning for something more engaging. However, like Oppenheimer, there are many biopics who are the best of both worlds. Here are 10 of those.

Note: These biopics have been chosen for their entertainment value, and I acknowledge many of these are not historically accurate. But then movies are movies, and documentaries are documentaries.

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Imitation Game ingeniously catapults us into the enigmatic world of Alan Turing, a codebreaker whose genius carved an indelible mark on World War II history. Benedict Cumberbatch's fantastic performance transcends the conventional boundaries of the genre, skilfully intertwining Turing's personal struggles with his intellectual brilliance.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Beautiful Mind dauntlessly navigates the labyrinthine landscape of Nobel laureate John Nash's mind. Russell Crowe's mesmerising portrayal draws us into the chaotic universe of a mathematician grappling with schizophrenia, transforming his journey into an extraordinary tale of triumph over adversity.

Darkest Hour (2017)

Darkest Hour unfurls a breathtaking spectacle of leadership and vulnerability as Gary Oldman metamorphoses into the indomitable Winston Churchill. The film's visceral depiction of Churchill's early days as Prime Minister during World War II ignites a flame of fascination, revealing the human behind him. Of course, it glorifies a man who had racist views and was at least partly responsible for the Bengal famine of 1943, but it is undeniably entertaining.

Frida (2002)

In Frida, Salma Hayek's fiery portrayal captures the essence of renowned artist Frida Kahlo, transcending the canvas and painting a vivid portrait of her tumultuous life and unwavering passion for self-expression. The film stands as a testament to the profound impact of resilience and artistic vision.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Theory of Everything dazzles as Eddie Redmayne's Oscar-winning performance breathes life into the late extraordinary physicist, Stephen Hawking. Witnessing the transformation from a healthy young man to a boundless scientific mind, we are enraptured by the boundless power of love and determination.

Gandhi (1982)

Sir Ben Kingsley's commanding portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi illuminates the reverberating echoes of the nonviolent struggle for India's independence. The film reverently captures Gandhi's unwavering commitment to social justice, leaving audiences inspired by the potential for transformation through peaceful means. The moive may be a little too adoring towards its subject, though.

Malcolm X (1992)

In Malcolm X, Denzel Washington's electrifying presence ignites the screen, chronicling the metamorphosis of a street hustler into a passionate advocate for black empowerment. The biopic fearlessly confronts the complexities of Malcolm X's beliefs, provoking contemplation on the power of change and personal growth.

The Iron Lady (2011)

Meryl Streep delivers an Oscar-winning performance as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, exploring her rise to power and the challenges she faced as a strong-willed female leader in a male-dominated political landscape.

Capote (2005)

Philip Seymour Hoffman's masterful rendition in Capote breathes life into the intriguing author Truman Capote. Weaving the threads of emotion, intellect, and obsession, the film constructs an alluring portrait of the man behind the groundbreaking work, In Cold Blood.

Schindler's List (1993)

Finally, Schindler's List emerges as a haunting masterpiece, captivating audiences with the riveting tale of Oskar Schindler, a man driven by profit transformed into a righteous savior. Liam Neeson's portrayal immerses us in the depths of human compassion amidst the horrors of the Holocaust, stirring our souls with hope and humility.

