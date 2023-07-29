Cillian Murphy's top five performances, including Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor with a striking gaze and immense talent, is finally getting his due thanks to his casting as the lead of Christopher Nolan's recently released Oppenheimer, which is already on its way to becoming a worldwide blockbuster. The film stars Murphy in the titular role of J Robert Oppenheimer, remembered as the father of the atomic bomb for his role in the Manhattan Project. Murphy's performance is being singled out for praise by critics. But Murphy has been a phenomenal actor for a couple of decades. He has just been a little under the radar for most of his career.

Anyway, here are the five best performances of Murphy, starting with Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Cillian Murphy, in a career-defining performance in his latest film, brings the mysterious and tormented Oppenheimer to life with an almost otherworldly intensity. The portrayal captures the essence of a man torn between his insatiable hunger for discovery and the haunting spectre of the destruction he helps orchestrate. The performance unerringly embodies Oppenheimer as a scientific prodigy haunted by the terrible consequences of his own brilliance — a dichotomy that lays the groundwork for the film's emotional core.

Breakfast on Pluto (2005)

This whimsical and poignant film, directed by Neil Jordan, sees Murphy in the role of Patrick "Kitten" Braden, a transgender woman searching for her true identity in 1970s Ireland and London. With a delicate balance of vulnerability and resilience, Murphy's performance as Kitten is a triumph of empathy and nuance. He effortlessly navigates through the complexities of gender identity and societal acceptance, creating a character that is both enigmatic and endearing. Murphy's ability to infuse Kitten with a profound sense of humanity makes Breakfast on Pluto an emotional and enlightening cinematic gem.

Red Eye (2005)

In this gripping and intense thriller directed by Wes Craven, Cillian Murphy portrays Jackson Rippner, a charming yet sinister hitman. The film follows Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), a hotel manager who finds herself trapped on a red-eye flight with Murphy's character after he reveals his sinister intentions. Red Eye showcases Murphy's ability to portray a chilling antagonist with a magnetic presence. His character's calm demeanor and calculated manipulation create unnerving tension throughout the film. Murphy's performance adds an extra layer of complexity to the psychological cat-and-mouse game, making Red Eye a heart-pounding and memorable cinematic experience.

The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006)

In this powerful historical drama directed by Ken Loach, Murphy embodies the role of Damien, a young doctor who becomes entangled in the Irish War of Independence against British rule. Set in the early 1920s, the film delves into the tumultuous period of Ireland's struggle for independence and the ensuing Irish Civil War. Murphy's performance is a masterclass in portraying the moral dilemmas faced by a man torn between his duty to his family and his allegiance to his country. With grace and intensity, Murphy delivers a performance that resonates deeply with the audience, breathing life into a pivotal chapter of Irish history.

Peacock (2010)

This lesser-known gem in Cillian Murphy's filmography is a testament to his ability to take on challenging and unconventional roles. Directed by Michael Lander, Peacock revolves around the enigmatic character of John Skillpa, a man leading a double life as both himself and a woman named Emma. Murphy's portrayal of this complex character is a tour de force, capturing the intricacies of John's split personality with astonishing finesse. His ability to convey vulnerability and internal conflict makes Peacock an intriguing and thought-provoking exploration of identity and human nature.

