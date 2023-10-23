Killers of the Flower Moon opens with an impressive start, Taylor Swift's concert film still no 1

Taylor Swift continues to reign at the box office with her concert film The Eras Tour even as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon released last weekend in the US. The Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone started off on a good note but couldn’t topple The Eras Tour from its number 1 position at the box office.

But while Killers of the Flower Moon has perched itself on the second position, it is still a good start for a Scorsese since 2010’s Shutter Island ($41 million debut) and the third-best of his career following 2006’s The Departed ($26.9 million debut). Killers of the Flower Moon has collected $23 million from 3,628 North American theaters over the weekend. Its global collection sits at a total of $44 million.

Killers of the Flower Moon has been adapted from David Grann’s 2017 novel. The film tells the story of a period when mysterious murders took place after major oil deposits were discovered on the Osage nation’s land in the early 1920s.

The Martin Scorsese film is currently running in theatres in the US and will release elsewhere in a couple of days. Post its worldwide theatrical release, the film will then stream on Apple TV+.

As for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, the concert film remains in first place with $31 million. It’s the only concert film in history to repeat No. 1 for two consecutive weekends, and it’s the first to reach $100 million at the domestic box office.

