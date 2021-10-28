Felicity Jones to star in and produce ‘Blood Mother’

‘Theory of Everything’ actress Felicity Jones is set to star and produce the next feature ‘Blood Mother’.

The film will also have Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis as producers along with actress’ brother, Alex Jones.

Blood Mother is written by Zissis and is based on an original story by Marcel and Zissis. The film follows an Oxford professor who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive.

Felicity Jones is best known for her work in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Theory of Everything’. The latter even got her an Oscar nomination. She was, however, most recently seen in George Clooney’s ‘Midnight Sky’.

